Should we reach January 14, the day that Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S21 line, there once again won’t be many (if any) surprises. Thanks to leaks that we are assuming are straight from eager retailers who slipped up and listed info early, we know the specs, what they look like, and most of the features that’ll ship with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Now, we’ve known about the designs for some time through CAD renders and the first official press renders. We’ve known about Snapdragon 888 processors and S Pen support (in the Ultra), thanks to the FCC. We have seen teasers and hands-on videos. These retailer leaks sure do tell us the rest, though.

To start, below are the images of each phone’s backside, showing you the color options that’ll come along with the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. It looks like the S21 will see the most options, while the S21+ and Ultra will see a more selective color range.

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

As for specs, the S21 series will run Android 11 and Samsung’s newest One UI 3.1 skin. They’ll all feature Infinity-O AMOLED panels at up to 120Hz, only the Ultra will jump from 1080p to QHD. We’ll see storage configurations up to 512GB and RAM up to 12GB, along with batteries ranging from 4000mAh to 5000mAh. There will be WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and fast charging and Wireless PowerShare and ultrasonic fingerprint readers and IP68 water and dust resistance.

For cameras, the S21 and S21+ will feature matching setups consisting of 64MP telephoto lenses next to 12MP ultra and wide angle sensors. The S21 Ultra gets a more unique setup with 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses. That S21 Ultra camera is going to be a big deal depending on if Samsung can right some of the S20 Ultra’s wrongs.

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra Specs

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ Galaxy S21 Ultra OS Samsung One UI 3.1

Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1

Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1

Android 11 Processor Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 GPU Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 GPU Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 GPU Display 6.2" Infinity-O AMOLED

2400x1080, 421ppi, 120Hz

Gorilla Glass 7 6.7" Infinity-O AMOLED

2400x1080, 394ppi, 120Hz

Gorilla Glass7 6.8" Infinity-O AMOLED

3200x1440, 515ppi, 120Hz

Gorilla Glass 7 Memory Storage: 128GB / 256GB

RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB

RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

RAM: 12GB Rear Camera 64MP Telephoto

---f/2.0, 76°, 28mm

---OIS



12MP Ultra-Wide

---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm



12MP Wide-Angle

---f/1.8, 79°, 26mm

---OIS 64MP Telephoto

---f/2.0, 76°, 28mm

---OIS



12MP Ultra-Wide

---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm



12MP Wide-Angle

---f/1.8, 79°, 26mm

---OIS 108MP Wide-Angle

---f/1.8, 79°, 24mm

---OIS



12MP Ultra-Wide

---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm



10MP Telephoto

--- f/2.4, 35°, 72m

---OIS



10MP Telephoto

---f/4.9, 10°, 240mm

---OIS Front Camera 10MP

---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm 10MP

---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm 40MP

---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm Battery 4000mAh

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Wireless PowerShare 4800mAh

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Wireless PowerShare 5000mAh

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Other USB-C

Stereo speakers

Ultrasonic Fingerprint

IP68 USB-C

Stereo speakers

Ultrasonic Fingerprint

IP68 S Pen support

USB-C

Stereo speakers

Ultrasonic Fingerprint

IP68 Size 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm

171g 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8mm

202g 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm

228g Colors Gray, White, Pink, Purple Silver, Black, Purple Silver, Black

Again, we should see S Pen support with the S21 Ultra. However, Samsung isn’t expected to include an S Pen with the phone. Instead, it should be an optional accessory for purchase. Speaking of optional accessories, prepare yourselves for none of the Galaxy S21 phones to come with a charger in the box.

For pricing, the S21 could start at 849 EUR, the S21+ at 1049 EUR, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at 1399 EUR. I would guess that US pricing will come close to matching that.

