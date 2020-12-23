Thanks to the FCC, it appears quite certain that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will indeed support Samsung’s S Pen stylus. This latest development is just piling onto the countless reports and rumors that claimed Samsung’s next super expensive flagship phone would support it.

In the documentation, the FCC directly states, “The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S-Pen). The EUT operates with the S-Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S-Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53-0.6Mhz.”

So there you have it — S Pen support!

Other tidbits from these docs include the model number for the S20 Ultra, which is SMG998B.

One thing to note is that Samsung likely won’t include an S Pen with the purchase of an S21 Ultra. Maybe it’ll be a pre-order bonus, but in most cases, you’ll have to purchase it as a separate accessory. Expect to pay about $30 for one, should current S Pen listings be any indicator.

// FCC | Android Authority