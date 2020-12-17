We have new renders of the Galaxy S21 family to bask in this week. Not only do we get a great look at the devices, but we also get to see many of the color options that will be available.

Above in the header image, you can see the Galaxy S21 in a color called Phantom White. Looks like just plain ol’ white to me, nothing too ghostly about it. Below there’s the Galaxy S21+ in what we’re assuming is Phantom Black and below that is the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver.

Mmm, mmm, mmm.

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

WinFuture also provided a look at that violet color we original saw in the leaked GIFs that teased the camera setup. Not bad, not bad.

Now, let me be clear, not everyone is a fan of the way the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks. Here’s a poorly photoshopped image that Kellen sent over, talking about how the phone looks “goofy” with so many cameras on the backside. Apparently he’s not a fan. Oh well, more cameras for me.

What do you think? These phones looking hot or not?

// WinFuture [2]