TM Roh, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, delivered a promising outlook for next year this week, vaguely sharing what we as consumers can expect from the company in 2021.

I’ll share what he said, then we can break it down.

True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone. And while we’re already known for our revolutionary cameras, we’ll never stop trying to outdo ourselves — so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021. We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Allow me to break that down for you with easy-to-read bullets, along with links to our past articles on the subject.

Most of this has already been reported on, though, this is straight from Samsung, meaning there’s no real speculation here. It’s awesome to think that foldables may soon be more affordable, since we think they’re the bee’s knees, but it’s also great that after all these years, S Pen support is finally coming to a model of the Galaxy S21. Pretty wild.

2021 is probably going to be pretty legit if you’re a Samsung fan.

