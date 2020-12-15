Signal announced this week that it now offers group video calls and those calls are free, private and encrypted, just like everything else in Signal.

The new video calls option will show up after you update your Signal app and you’ll see a new shortcut to launch a call within group chats. Once everyone has joined one, you’ll be able to view in grid view or swipe to switch to an active-speaker view.

Group calls are currently limited to 5 participants, so this isn’t necessarily a replacement for your big work meetings. It could be another excellent option for your private conversations, though. Signal will likely expand the group limit too.

Google Play Link: Signal

// Signal