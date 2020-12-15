Jabra is hosting their first big deal on the its latest wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t model.

With the deal now live on Amazon, you can snag the Elite 85t, usually priced at $229, for the solid price of $199. That’s $30 in savings, just in case you’re as bad at math as I am.

You may be thinking, “Oh my, $199 for earbuds?” The Elite 85t earbuds feature noise cancellation, up to 25 hours of battery life with included charging case, plus the ability to customize your sound settings with Jabra’s Android app. I’ve used these earbuds myself and they sound really, really good. Hopefully that’s enough to convince you that spending that kind of money is worth it.

Follow the link below to get yourself a nice holiday gift.