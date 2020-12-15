Verizon may have been first out of the gate with Android 11 for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 line, but AT&T has now stepped in to be first for the Note 20. Over the weekend and going official yesterday, AT&T started pushing One UI 3 and Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The update will show up as builds RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU1CTL2 (Note 20) and RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1CTL2 (Note 20 Ultra). It will bring the latest One UI skin from Samsung and a number of new features including the new Conversations section in notification, Bubbles, improved privacy controls, and improvements in always-on display. You can see the full changelog for One UI 3.0 here. For what’s new in Android 11, look here.

The Note 20 seeing the update this early is a bit of a surprise. Samsung told us at the beginning of December that this new Note line of phones wouldn’t receive the update until January 2021. AT&T, thank you.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

// AT&T