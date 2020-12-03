Samsung has detailed in full its timeline for updating devices to Android 11 (One UI 3). As you may already know, the process has already started, with the Galaxy S20 lineup receiving the update starting this week. Exciting times!

According to a post inside of the company’s Members app, this is the official timeline:

December – Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, S20

– Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, S20 January – Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE February – Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

As a Galaxy Z Fold 2 user, it sucks that I have to wait until February for my update, but that’s life.

Mark your calendar, Samsung owners!