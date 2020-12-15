Gmail is Having Issues Right Now (Updated)

Gmail is having a rough week. After seeing a significant outage yesterday, the Google email service is once again struggling.

Google updated their status dashboard for services at 1:29PM with the following message:

We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. We will provide an update by 12/15/20, 2:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.

I can tell you that our daily DL newsletter just ran into issues sending to a bunch of subscribers. We saw messages of “Undeliverable” and “email account that you tried to reach does not exist,” that had me confused at first. I now know the reason.

We’ll update this post as Google shares more.

UPDATE 2:18PM: Google is still investigating, so we have to assume that some are still experiencing issues.

Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 12/15/20, 3:00 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

UPDATE 3:09PM: Google provided another update and says that they hope to have everything fixed by 4PM Pacific.

We expect to resolve the problem affecting a significant subset of users of Gmail at 12/15/20, 4:00 PM. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Hang in there!