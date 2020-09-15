Samsung has fired up the beta for One UI 3.0, which is based on Android 11, for North America recently. It’s more of a pre-beta, though, as Samsung states that it’s intended for developers, but as folks are getting in, we’re now learning exactly what Samsung is baking into its next iteration of One UI.

The changelog, which we’ve posted below and courtesy of XDA, is absolutely massive. If you want some highlights, allow me to fill you in.

The big notes include the inability to use themes in the One UI beta, a new double-tap feature to turn off the phone’s screen, improvements for lockscreen widgets, Android 11’s conversations section in the notification panel has been added, always-on display widget improvements, there are new DeX features, massive changes for Samsung’s Internet app, as well as an improved layout for full screen alerts.

Seriously, it’s a big changelog. If you’re a Samsung user, take a look, because all of these changes will eventually come to your support smartphone.

What’s New

One UI 3 brings you Android 11 with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you. We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it sake during the upgrade.

Voice Assistant has been replaced by Talkback to provide a better experience. You can perform the actions like improved Quick menu using multi-finger gestures with Talkback.

Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

Themes can’t be used in the One UI 3 beta. If you’re using a theme, you’ll be changed back to the default One UI 3 look and feel when you install this update. Themes will be supported in the final version of One UI 3. You can use custom wallpapers, icons, and Always On Displays during the beta.

Here’s what’s new:

Home screen

Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget

Turn the screen off by double-tapping on an empty area of the Home screen. You can this on in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures.

Lock screen

Dynamic Lock screen now has more categories, and you can select more than one

Lock screen widgets are improved.

Quick panel

See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

AOD

Always On Display widgets are improved

Accessibility

Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during device setup Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible alerts when the doorbell rings or a baby is crying



Samsung Keyboard

You can find the keyboard settings more easily under General management in Settings and the settings have been organized to put the most important ones first.

Samsung Dex

You can connect to supported TVs wirelessly

New Touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily

Internet

Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button

Added warnings and blocking options for websites that show too many pop-ups or notifications

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find.

Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites

Added option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel

Contacts & Phone

Added the ability to edit multiple linked contacts at one time

Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts

Enhanced the search experience.

Extended the storage period for the Trash bin from 15 to 30 days

Phone/Call background

Added ability to customize the call screen with your own pictures and videos

Messages

Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages

Call & Text on other devices

Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines

Calendar

Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view

Reorganized options for adding and editing events

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full screen alerts

Digital wellbeing and Parental controls

Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately

Camera

Improved auto focus and auto exposure functionality and usability

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels

Photo editor

Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions

Bixby Routine

Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your own routines quickly

You can now see what actions are reversed when a routine ends

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, the disconnection of a Bluetooth device or WiFi network, a call from a specific number, and more

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions

You can add a customized icon for each routine and add routines to the Lock screen for quick access.

Now, let’s say you aren’t a developer, but still want to test out One UI 3.0 on your Galaxy device. There is a way to do it, but due to the experimental nature of the software, we don’t feel like being held responsible if something goes wrong. If you’re interested, you can look here.

Once this software becomes more friendly to the public, we’ll let you know.

