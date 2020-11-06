The Fossil Gen 5, the king of Wear OS watches before the TicWatch Pro 3 came along, is a part of an Amazon sale today that drops the timepiece to one of its lowest prices ever.

At $179, you can grab the Fossil Gen 5 in black with a rubber strap or the “smoke” silver color with a metal band. That’s at least a $116 discount on an excellent smartwatch.

The Fossil Gen 5 features a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset (not the new 4100), 1.28-inch round AMOLED display, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, GPS, NFC, heartrate monitor, and speaker. All of that is wrapped up in a 44mm case that fits 22mm bands should you not like the band it comes with.

Fossil is one of the few companies that is fully invested in Wear OS on a level that not even Google is. For example, Fossil continues to add useful features (ex: sleep tracking) and settings (ex: battery modes) to their watches that really improve the experience.

This is still a solid watch to buy.

Amazon Deal Link