The Snapdragon Wear 4100 may be on the horizon, leading to a new round of watch releases, but Fossil isn’t ready to put its Gen 5 watches to bed yet. A new update planned for August 19 should bring a number of new features, including sleep tracking.

In a reference to the update on Fossil’s site, the company describes it as a “Wellness app rollout” with the ability to start a run, measure cardio fitness levels, and track your sleep. That sure sounds like a big portion of this may just be an extra app you will either load on your phone or through to the watch.

According to Engadget, we should also see avatars start popping up for contacts, easier access to “key tools,” and new battery modes. Those battery modes will let you setup more custom profiles and include one that could extend usage to at least 24 hours.

The new Wellness app will start tracking V02 max as well, a key metric for anyone serious about working out. A V02 max score is essentially a value placed on your level of endurance while working out – the higher the better.

We’ve reached out to Fossil to get clarification on some things and will update this post.

// Fossil | Engadget