It’s officially LG Wing launch day, and to celebrate, buying one at T-Mobile may not be the worst move, so long as you opt to activate or already have two voice lines on your account. Should that be the case, T-Mobile has a BOGO promotion taking place for the month of November, netting you a free LG Wing device when you purchase one via a monthly payment plan.

It may sound complicated, but it’s not too bad. All the customer has to do is have or activate two eligible voice lines, purchase an LG Wing on a monthly payment plan, purchase another LG WING (or an LG Velvet) on a monthly payment plan, pay any sales taxes on the devices, and then you’ll receive 24 monthly bill credits of up to $999 (the MSRP of the device).

If you’re curious about the LG Wing, we’ve posted our thoughts here. Basically, it’s a cool phone, but the swivel design seems a bit unnecessary and more like a neat proof of concept. However, if you’re the type that loves turning heads with your deep tech obsession, you’ll probably love it.

