Fossil Sport, Others Getting Gen 5’s Sweet Battery Modes Today

Oh friends, do we have big Fossil Wear OS news to share. Remember those sweet battery modes introduced alongside the Fossil Gen 5 last year that we were told would one day arrive on older Fossil watches? Those battery modes are starting to rollout today!

The battery modes I’m referring to are Extended Battery, Daily, Custom, and Time Only modes. On the Fossil Gen 5, you get to pick from these depending on how long you need your watch to run. What’s particularly great is the Custom mode that lets you fine-tune your Wear OS experience as far as features, like turning off WiFi and GPS and NFC, but leaving always-on display active.

These modes are one of the bigger Wear OS advancements in a while, and they came from Fossil, not Google. At launch of the Fossil Gen 5, Fossil said to expect them on older watches before the end of the year. They missed that mark some, but are now pushing it.

Fossil tells us that any of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches that don’t already have the battery modes should get them over the next week or so via software update. That means the Fossil Sport, Kate Spade Sport, etc. It’s a staged rollout, so if you aren’t seeing it right now, keep check throughout the week.

Let us know if you see it!