We had a chance to show you the new Pixel 4a 5G the other day and I’m sure some of you got excited, but we know you were waiting for the star of the show. Today, that star has arrived and it’s Google Pixel 5 unboxing time.

In this video with Google’s new top tier Pixel 5 phone, we run through specs, show you what’s in the box, share a few first impressions, and all of that fun. Where it gets interesting is once the phone is out of the box and we feel that Sorta Sage color for the first time, with its special textured aluminum body. It feels good and different, y’all.

You’ll also see a quick size comparison to the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. I think you might be surprised at the size of this phone compared to last year’s Pixel 4 family.

Ready?