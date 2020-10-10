The big Android 11 update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro! After several previews and betas, OnePlus began pushing the update this weekend with OxygenOS 11 by its side.

If you’ve missed our previous coverage of this massive update, here’s a quick recap.

OnePlus (finally) included an always-on display feature and it’s quite good. There are several clocks to choose from and a number of items to customize for it within Settings>Display>Ambient display. That’s not all, though!

OnePlus tossed in a true dark theme toggle, a new weather app UI, new Zen Mode themes, and a major UI refresh that might remind you of Samsung’s One UI. As someone who happens to like One UI, OnePlus’ new skin here isn’t bad by any means and looks quite clean, I just liked when they had their own identity. We’ll give this a good run anyway.

The full change log is below, but we also put together an Android 11, OxygenOS 11 video tour that you should watch below.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System>System updates.

OxygenOS 11 / Android 11 Changelog

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.



Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.



Ambient Displsy Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display) Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)



Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)



Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.



Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.



Others The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.



// OnePlus