OnePlus has gone ahead and confirmed that there won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro in 2020, which is totally fine, since we weren’t exactly expecting one. All details that have surfaced for OnePlus’ upcoming lineup has excluded any possible 8T Pro. Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still one helluva phone (review here), so if you need all the specs, just buy that one. We do expect the OnePlus 8T to arrive on October 14, though, so mark those calendars.

Here’s what Pete Lau wrote to Weibo, translated to English.

There is no 8T Pro this year. Users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose OnePlus 8 Pro, the annual machine king. Our plan for it is itself defined in a direction where there is no room for upgrade.

A bit more interestingly, since we are loving the industry’s rush to give consumers the most they can in relatively inexpensive packages, the OnePlus Nord account on Instagram is teasing something. It’s not a stretch to assume it’s the Nord N10 5G, which will be the company’s Nord device for the US. It’s expected to feature a sub-$400 price, Snapdragon 690 processor, 5G connectivity, 6.5-inch 90Hz display, and plenty of other goodies for that fantastic price.

October is going to kick some major butt. We’ll have Pixel phones, followed by OnePlus phones. Get ready for a busy month!

