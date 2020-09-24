Depending on price, the OnePlus 8T is shaping up to be an incredible 2nd half of 2020 phone option. Not only will it have top tier specs, including a 120Hz flat display, you’ll also be able to charge this phone faster than any OnePlus phone before it.

With the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus is introducing Warp Charge 65, their new charging technology that is “more than just an iteration of [OnePlus] signature fast charging technology.” OnePlus claims this is an “entirely new and convenient” experience that can take the 8T’s 4500mAh battery from 0-100% in 39 minutes. If you only have 15 minutes to spare, you’ll still get a whopping 58% charge.

The setup here is a twin-battery configuration where OnePlus can charge each battery at more than 30W simultaneously. That’ll happen using a Warp Charge 65 power adapter that finally brings a dual-end USB-C port design to OnePlus chargers and supports up to 45W PD fast charging. What I’m saying here is that you can use it to charge more than your phone – think computer too.

From a safety standpoint, OnePlus says they included a new heat dissipation system and 12 temperature sensors to keep charging temperatures low. If it’s anything like their previous charging technologies, I’m sure it’ll be fabulous.

I know the Pixel 5 is coming, but the 8T sounds pretty good, right? It arrives October 14.

// OnePlus