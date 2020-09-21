The first Wear OS watch to run the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is coming this week. On September 24, Mobvoi will fully reveal the TicWatch Pro 3 and share all of the details.

Mobvoi started teasing the watch and a launch date late last week, but has now confirmed a number of details through several social media messages and a landing page on their store.

First off, we have two fresh new images of the watch below. As you’ll quickly realize, it looks very much like previous TicWatch Pro models, only I swear it’s thinner even in that chunky, metal case. That strap looks quite premium as well, with the red accent stitching.

Mobvoi also teased SpO2 tracking, long battery life, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, and the fact that it is lighter than a kiwi and pair of their earbuds.

We don’t know pricing just yet, but if you are interested, you can watch the page linked below for launch on September 24.

Sign-up for TicWatch Pro 3 news