Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 First to Offer Snapdragon Wear 4100

With Qualcomm detailing the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 lineup this morning, it was also detailed that Mobvoi will have one of the first smartwatches on the market that features the new processor.

Read: All you need to know about the Snapdragon Wear 4100

Called the TicWatch Pro 3, we’re waiting on Mobvoi to provide all of the necessary details like specs and pricing, but this is still an exciting step in the evolution of Wear OS.

Just from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 details, we can tell you that the processor offers an enhanced Ambient Mode with crisper image rendering and number kerning, lower power consumption when utilizing certain features, as well as better battery life and device performance.

As soon as Mobvoi releases additional details, we’ll update this post.