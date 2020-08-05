Time to Buy or Pre-Order All of Samsung’s New Sh*t

It’s time, y’all. Pre-orders have opened up for the Galaxy Note 20 line, the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are straight available, and your wallet is ready. At least I hope it is, because this is next-level shopping for Samsung’s entire new line-up of not-at-all-cheap devices.

If you forgot dates already, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are up for pre-order and will ship by August 20. The Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are available immediately and you may be able to get them in-ear and on the wrist as earlier as tomorrow.

Below are all of the links you need.

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Buds Live