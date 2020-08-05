Time to Buy or Pre-Order All of Samsung’s New Sh*t

It’s time, y’all. Pre-orders have opened up for the Galaxy Note 20 line, the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are straight available, and your wallet is ready. At least I hope it is, because this is next-level shopping for Samsung’s entire new line-up of not-at-all-cheap devices.
If you forgot dates already, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are up for pre-order and will ship by August 20. The Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are available immediately and you may be able to get them in-ear and on the wrist as earlier as tomorrow.
Below are all of the links you need.
Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Store
- Best Buy
- BH Photo
- Verizon: Note 20 | Note 20 Ultra
- AT&T: Note 20 | Note 20 Ultra
- T-Mobile: Note 20 | Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Watch 3
- Samsung Store
- Best Buy
- BH Photo
- Verizon: 41mm | 45mm
