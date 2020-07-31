Mentioning a Google Pixel 5a at the moment seems so silly knowing that Google will announce the super-delayed Pixel 4a in a couple of days. Here we are, though, talking Pixel 5a (likely) for 2021 because Google has acknowledged its existence.

First spotted at AOSP by 9to5Google, on a code page discussing a VPN compatibility with Android Q, we have a comment from a Googler that lists out all of the Google Pixel devices back through the Pixel 2 and which versions of Android they launched with. You’ll see the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3a, and Pixel 4 on there, all devices that have indeed launched. Where the fun appears is as the list continues with references to the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a.

That’s four devices that Google has not announced or shipped yet, so yeah, I’d say that’s a bit of news. Again, we know the Pixel 4a is coming on August 3. We’ve seen references to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, both of which could launch later this year with a Snapdragon 765 processor. The Pixel 5a, well, that’s new.

We aren’t getting a bunch of details about a Pixel 5a here, only the suggestion that it will launch with Android R (Android 11). That’s really only telling us that it should arrive at some point in the first part of 2021, before Google can ship out Android S (Android 12).

Hey, a new Pixel to track!

// AOSP | 9to5Google