A couple of months ago, Misfit, one of Fossil’s brands that makes Wear OS watches and fitness wearables, hosted a sale that had us wondering if the future of the company was in question. Today, they’ve topped that deal and are basically just giving away everything on their site.

As of this morning, Misfit has slashed the price of their top tier smartwatch, the Vapor X, to $14.99 ($245 off). That’s not a typo. If you buy the Vapor X without watch bands or a charger, it costs $15. If you want a watch band and the ability to charge, it still will only cost you $39.99 ($240 off).

The Misfit Vapor X runs a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and has a full set of specs that matches the Fossil Sport. In other words, it’s somewhat modern, but lacks the 1GB RAM that most Wear OS watches need to really run well. It’s a slick-looking watch, though, fits most wrists with a reasonable 42mm case, and is an absolute steal at this price.

The rest of Misfit’s smartwatches are on sale too. The Misfit Vapor 2 and original Vapor are $15 without bands or $30 with them. All of the Misfit watch bands are also discounted to $4.99.

Again, I’m not sure what Misfit is up to, but this sure looks like a great time to buy a Wear OS watch at toy pricing to give a test run.

