Google is being sneaky with a phone that should have been released three months ago, it seems. Today, the Made by Google Twitter account changed the header image on its account and also the link in their profile to teases about a new phone.

The link directs to store.google.com/intl/en/lorem-ipsum, which we assume is a cute placeholder joke for a device that will soon be announced. The page says “Introducing The Google…Phone,” and we know the Pixel 4a is just hanging out in storage rooms waiting to be sold after collecting dust all this time.

The page has a bunch of filler text with features possibly embedded within it, like mentions of bokeh, “a lot of megapixels,” macro and low light shots, long lasting battery, and more.

I think the Google Pixel 4a is finally coming, you guys. The page suggests August 3 is the date.

// Google Store