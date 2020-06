Samsung is reported to be moving its Unpacked event online, potentially to be held on August 5.¬†At this event, it’s reported that we’ll see the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, consisting of the Note 20 and Note 20+ (possible called the Note 20 Ultra now), as well as the Galaxy Fold 2 get announced.

A second confirm of this news comes from known Samsung insider Ice Universe, who says on Weibo we can expect a ton of new devices. According to them, Samsung will showcase the Note 20 lineup, Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, Tab S7+, as well as the Galaxy Watch 2. If that’s accurate, we may be in for the longest online event in tech history.

We already know quite a bit about the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, such as screen sizes and potential features, but the Galaxy Fold 2 is still somewhat mysterious. While we’ve learned it may have a lot of cameras and an S Pen, we don’t quite know what it may look like.

How exciting!

// Dong-A | Weibo

Cheers Flosserlli!