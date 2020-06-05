Samsung is reported to be moving its Unpacked event online, potentially to be held on August 5. At this event, it’s reported that we’ll see the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, consisting of the Note 20 and Note 20+ (possible called the Note 20 Ultra now), as well as the Galaxy Fold 2 get announced.

A second confirm of this news comes from known Samsung insider Ice Universe, who says on Weibo we can expect a ton of new devices. According to them, Samsung will showcase the Note 20 lineup, Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, Tab S7+, as well as the Galaxy Watch 2. If that’s accurate, we may be in for the longest online event in tech history.

We already know quite a bit about the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, such as screen sizes and potential features, but the Galaxy Fold 2 is still somewhat mysterious. While we’ve learned it may have a lot of cameras and an S Pen, we don’t quite know what it may look like.

