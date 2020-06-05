Motorola introduced two new devices today, an updated Moto E device (I think this is their 143rd iteration or so?) and the Moto G Fast.

The Moto E starts at just $149, featuring a 6.2” Max Vision HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB RAM, rear-facing fingerprint reader, dual camera system on the backside (13MP + 2MP depth), 3,550mAh battery, plus a “bloatware-free and ultra-clean version of Android 10.”

For the price, that seems a nice little package.

The Moto G Fast offers a 6.4” Max Vision HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB RAM, triple rear camera setup (16MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro), 4,000mAh battery, plus the same bloat-free version of Android 10.

All of that is priced at just $199.

You can pre-order each device right now on Motorola’s website, but you can also find them soon on Amazon and other various retailers that sell unlocked smartphones.