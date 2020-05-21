CAD renders based on the latest reported Galaxy Note 20 measurements have hit the web, showcasing a pretty darn good looking Samsung phablet.

Size wise, it’s noted that the Galaxy Note 20 is closer in size to the larger Galaxy Note 10+ model from last year, apparently leaving the door open for a huge and massive Galaxy Note 20+. These renders have the Note 20 measuring 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm. To compare, the Galaxy Note 10 measures in at 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm. My assumption is that bigger body will lead to a bigger battery.

The backside of the phone shows off a Galaxy S20-like camera module, front-facing cutout for the camera, as well as an S Pen slot on the bottom of the phone.

So far, I like what I see. It’s very Samsung.

Thoughts?

// Pigtou