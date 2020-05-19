Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint supported network bands.

“Does this unlocked phone work with my carrier?” or “What are the US wireless carrier bands?” How many times have you asked that over the last couple of years? I know we ask it often. In a time where prepaid services are very attractive, and more and more phones are available as unlocked models that work on a variety of 5G, 4G LTE, and 3G GSM/CDMA bands, this a question you should be able to easily find an answer to. So since there doesn’t seem to be a quick reference guide for figuring out if a particular unlocked phone will work on a specific carrier’s network (trust me, I’ve looked), we decided to throw one together.

Below, we have given you a quick chart that shows each of the five major US carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular), along with 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G bands and frequencies. By no means is this the most in-depth wireless carrier band and frequency chart, but it should help when you go to buy that next unlocked phone from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Apple, or LG.

US 5G Bands (by carrier)

CARRIER BANDS FREQUENCIES AT&T n5, n260 850MHz, 39GHz VERIZON n261 28GHz T-MOBILE n71, n260, n261 600MHz, 28GHz, 39GHz SPRINT n41 2.5GHz

US 4G LTE Bands (by carrier)

CARRIER 4G LTE BANDS 4G LTE FREQUENCIES AT&T 2, 4, 5, 12, 14, 17, 29, 30, 66 1900, 1700/2100, 850, 700, 2300 VERIZON 2, 4, 5, 13, 66 1900, 1700/2100, 850, 700 T-MOBILE 2, 4, 12, 66, 71 1900, 1700/2100, 700, 600 SPRINT 25, 26, 41 1900, 850, 2500 US CELLULAR 2, 4, 5, 12 1900, 1700/2100, 850, 700

US 3G Bands (by carrier)