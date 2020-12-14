In one of the better last minute holiday sales, we’re finding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $110 off. That’s the best price for the Bluetooth model and gets you into the smaller 41mm watch for under $300.

Amazon’s Galaxy Watch 3 Deal

At the moment, Amazon has the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 for $319.99 ($110 off) and the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 for $289.99 ($110 off). Back during Black Friday we only saw these watches at $100 off, so again, this is best-deal-ever territory.

In our review of the Galaxy Watch 3, I compared it to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, my favorite smartwatch. It’s very different on the wrist, thanks to its weight and design, but internally it’s almost identical. Both are very good watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 just steps up the classiness a bit and picks up a higher price. That’s why this deal is so good.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 Deal

If you happen to have a device to trade-in, Samsung has a deal that could potentially get you a cheaper price. Samsung is offering $100 off each watch, but because they do the industry’s best trade-in program, you could get more off today. Trade-in a Galaxy Watch or Gear S3 and save another $160, or swap out the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for another $60 off.