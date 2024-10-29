Pixel 9a launch is expected next March, but we’ve already learned so much about the device. We’ve heard about its processor, plus we know what it looks like from all angles. This week, we’re learning even more, thanks to yet another leak.

In the latest dump of details, we’re learning more spec specifics, such as screen size, charging speeds, and camera details. For example, we can write that the screen size is reported to measure in at 6.3-inches, being an Actua display and capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. This is the same display size as the Pixel 9 model, with overall dimensions very similar at 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm for the 9a and 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm for the standard Pixel 9.

The other new tidbits include 18W wired charging speeds (same as Pixel 8a) and 7.5W when charging via wireless for the device’s 5,000mAh battery. This is slower than the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models, plus there is no reverse charging functionality. However, the same IP68 rating is reported, so that’s good. For the rear-facing cameras, it’s looking like a 48-megapixel primary, plus a 13MP ultrawide. On the front, expect a 13MP shooter. While these numbers are technically smaller than what we have on the Pixel 9, we wouldn’t expect much quality difference. This is still a Pixel at the end of the day.

Pricing is reported to stay the same at $499, which is remarkable considering the bump in display and battery size. We shall hear no complaints. Release is still expected in March.

How’s the Pixel 9a shaping up to you? To us, it sounds like a very solid device, plus the flush backside will be very interesting to see in person.

