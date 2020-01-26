Motorola’s $1500 Foldable Razr Now Up For Pre-Order!

The time has come for you to relive your old foldable flip phones days with a modern device. The Motorola Razr is back and available for pre-order right now!

At $1500, this phone is one of the most expensive ever sold, but that’s because it features foldable screen technology we are seeing for the first time outside of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. This is quite a bit different than that phone, though, as the Razr unfolds from small flip phone to normal sized phone, while the Galaxy Fold went from thick-as-hell phone to tablet.

Verizon is the exclusive carrier partner for this new foldable Razr. If you want one, you will have to use it on Verizon’s network, even if you buy from Motorola or Walmart stores. Verizon is also selling it.

If you don’t have $1500 to spend on the Razr upfront, you can break this out into 24 monthly payments of $62.49/mo. Man, that’s a lot of money.

What do you get for that price? Other than it being a foldable, the specs are actually pretty mid-range and not that impressive. The display resolution barely tops 720p, it lacks a top-tier processor (Snapdragon 710), there’s a single main camera, and the battery is just 2510mAh. You do have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, fingerprint reader, and faster charging at least.

Ready to pull the trigger? Devices are expected to arrive by February 6.

Pre-order Motorola Razr: