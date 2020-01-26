The new NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019), after having arrived towards the end of last year, hasn’t seen the discounts we expected. There was no Black Friday deal, no last-minute Xmas deal, and no real discounts up until this moment. Today, though, we’ve got our first SHIELD TV discount.

Today’s deal at Amazon is on the smaller, cylindrical SHIELD TV, not the Pro. That’s not to take anything away from it, as it’ll still handle all of your Android TV media needs. It might not be the gaming powerhouse of the Pro, but I’d imagine most won’t care. You just want a bad-ass streaming device, right?

With an already reasonable price of $149, this drops it further to $129.99. After a quick look, it appears that this is a price drop at multiple retailers. We’ve included links to both Amazon and Best Buy below, but feel free to shop around if you have gift cards or prefer dealers.

Want to know what we think about the SHIELD TV (2019)? Our review is a good place to start.

Amazon Deal Link | Best Buy Link