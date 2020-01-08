Samsung Thinks It Sold About 500K Galaxy Folds, Not a Million

This past December, it was reported that Samsung sold a million Galaxy Fold devices. Shortly after that number was making the rounds, the company denied it, stating that an executive who mentioned it was confused with actual sales versus projected sales. No worries, it happens.

Thanks to CES this week, we’re learning that sales for the Galaxy Fold should officially be anywhere between 400K to 500K and that number is straight from DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung’s mobile division. Speaking to reporters at CES, Koh said, “I think we’ve sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones.”

While that’s not a million, it’s still pretty darn impressive considering the initial launch issues Samsung ran into with the device. And even with that said, we still wouldn’t mind having one in our pocket.

Bring on the Galaxy Fold 2!

// Yonhap