Fossil is Releasing New Styles of the Gen 5 and Fossil Sport

Fossil is having quite the week here at CES, with a number of their brands announcing new watches. We’ve seen watches from Skagen and Diesel already, but there are also new styles of the Fossil Gen 5 and Fossil Sport to tell you about.

When we’re talking styles, you won’t find upgrades to specs, only in the casings or watch bands that come with them. For the Fossil Sport, that means a bunch of new colors with matching jelly bands. For the Fossil Gen 5, that means a new model called Garrett along with a new Julianna color.

The Gen 5 Garrett, which you’ll see on wrist below, is quite the masculine watch with a diver aesthetic. It’s chunky, comes in a variety of colors and bands, and packs all the specs of the original Gen 5. The new Julianna, on the other hand, is simply an all-rose-gold version of the previously released Julianna Gen 5.

Again, none of the specs are changing. The Fossil Sport is still the Fossil Sport, only in new colors and with new jelly bands. The Fossil Gen 5 is still the Gen 5, it now just comes in a new Garrett case.

All of the new watches arrive on January 26 at Fossil.com.

Fossil Sport

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett