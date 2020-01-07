Mobvoi Announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro With Upgrades Everywhere

Mobvoi has new true wireless earbuds you might want to pay attention to, thanks to plenty of upgrades, new features, and reasonable prices attached. The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are here.

From a design perspective, both TicPods 2 models fall into the AirPods category, where you have open-fit earbuds without any extra fit options. They either fit your ears or they don’t. Both models come in Navy (blue), Ice (white), and Blossom (pink).

From a specs perspective, this is where the improvements arrive over the original TicPods Free. The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro use Qualcomm aptX audio for an enhanced, “high-definition” listening experience. You can toggle this on or off too, in case you don’t like the way it sounds. Mobvoi says that the TicPods 2, with their 13mm moving coil, will blow “even higher-priced true wireless earbuds competitors right out of the water.”

You have 4 hours of battery life while in-use, along with another 20 hours worth of charges in case for the 2 Pro and 23 hours for the regular TicPods 2. Thanks to fast charging, you’ll get an hour of play time in just 5 minutes. The case charges via USB-C.

Both TicPods 2 also come with an IPX4 rating, so they should be sweatproof. They are connected to your phone through Bluetooth 5.0, have touch controls, in-ear detection, and provide access to your phone’s voice assistant.

The TicPods 2 Pro also has what Mobvoi is calling a set of “AI-Powered features.” Pro users will get quick commands that let you change tracks or pause music or answer calls without using a wake word, head gestures to answer (nod) or deny (shake) calls, and dual-mic noise cancellation.

The TicPods 2 Pro will start at $139, while the TicPods 2 will cost $99. Both are up for pre-order today with a special 10% off launch discount that runs through January 15, which is the end of the pre-order period.

Shop TicPods 2: Amazon | Mobvoi