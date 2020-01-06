You remember jelly shoes, right? I don’t know that Diesel is going to appreciate this comparison, but their new Wear OS watch totally reminds of those. I think that’s fun!

Diesel today announced the Diesel On Fadelite Wear OS watch that includes (almost) all of the modern Wear OS specs available, only it has all been encased in a clear-ish case and strap setup that looks playfully 80s and modern at the same time.

You’ll find the Fadelite in four different colors: red, black, blue, and all clear. The “Fadelite” part of the name is in reference to a fading of colors to a clear state, so the red, black, and blue models all have some clear parts. Seeing my jelly shoe comparison, now?

For specs, the Diesel On Fadelite runs a Snapdragon Wear 3100 in a 43mm case. You have a single pusher with rotating crown on the right side, 4GB storage, 512MB RAM (yikes), GPS, heartrate monitor, NFC rapid charging, and “swim proof” water resistance. Think of it as a Fossil Sport (Diesel is a Fossil brand), only in a much more playful case.

Diesel On Fadelite arrives in March for $275.