Epson Android TV-Powered Laser Projector Looks Sweet, Costs $1K

At CES this week, Epson introduced the EF-100 mini-laser streaming projector with built-in Android TV. It’s a mouthful, but if you’re into projecting your movies at home, the idea of having an Android TV-powered projector is a much more enticing idea versus regular ol’ Android powering a projector (similar to what Puppy Cube does).

According to Epson, the device appears to have full Google Play access, meaning all of your go-to Android TV apps are available for streaming content. That includes Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, and all of the others.

As for the actual projection, the EF-100 is capable of projecting an image size of up to 150-inches, complete with plenty of color and brightness.

Here are a few of the highlights that Epson points out for the EF-100 projector.

Highlights

Stunning Picture Quality – Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on. This is what makes the Epson EF-100 unique and why the EF-100 is quite possibly the most advanced mini-laser projector ever made.

– Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on. This is what makes the Epson EF-100 unique and why the EF-100 is quite possibly the most advanced mini-laser projector ever made. Included Android TV – Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV. With over 5,000 apps available, there’s always something to watch on your Epson EF-100.

– Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV. With over 5,000 apps available, there’s always something to watch on your Epson EF-100. Integrated Audio System – Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3.5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls.

– Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3.5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls. Epson MicroLaser Array Projection Technology – Unique multi-array laser diode technology to produce an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density. The result is an exceptionally bright and clear image – far beyond most projectors in this class.

– Unique multi-array laser diode technology to produce an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density. The result is an exceptionally bright and clear image – far beyond most projectors in this class. True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent brightness, without any “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies.

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent brightness, without any “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies. Outstanding Brightness – Capable of displaying high-definition content at an exceptional 2,000 lumens of brightness for both color and white content. This not only provides for an exceptional viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection –allowing you to watch content even when the lights are on.

– Capable of displaying high-definition content at an exceptional 2,000 lumens of brightness for both color and white content. This not only provides for an exceptional viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection –allowing you to watch content even when the lights are on. Auto Picture Skew Correction – Depending upon how the Epson EF-100 is oriented, the projector will analyze the projected image and correct the vertical geometry of the picture for a beautiful viewing experience.

Obviously, $1,000 is a lot to spend on an Android TV box, but considering the amount of tech Epson has stuffed into this hardware, it actually sounds pretty tempting.

Thinking about grabbing one for your home theater setup? They’ll be available later this month.