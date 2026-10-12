A couple of weeks back, we told you that a T-Mobile fee increase was on the way that would hit your bill. This would be the third time in less than 2 years that T-Mobile was increasing bills through fees.

Today, that fee increase has gone live, so on your next bill, assuming you don’t have one of those plans with fees baked into the price, you’ll pay more. How much more? At least $1.00 per line more.

New T-Mobile fee increase – October 2026

T-Mobile has a fee called the “Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee” that sounds like some official fee that is imposed by the government, but it is not that at all. Instead, it sounds super official, yet is simply a fee that T-Mobile takes to “help recover certain costs [they] have already incurred and continue to incur.”

This fee saw an increase from $3.49 to $3.99 in April 2025, another one in January 2026 from $3.99 to $4.49, and now this new one for October 2026. The new increase is $1.00 per line, which brings our total increases in 18 months to $2.00 per month for each line on your account.

In addition to the increase on your standard voice lines, if you have mobile internet lines, the fee is increasing there as well by $0.50 per line per month. The fee for mobile internet lines is jumping from $2.10 to $2.60.

Is there any way out of these fee increases? No. Again, if you have some older plan with fees baked into the cost, none of this affects you. However, T-Mobile removed that perk from their plans some time ago, so almost anyone remaining with T-Mobile on any plan introduced from April 2025 forward is impacted.

If you asked, “Why is my T-Mobile bill more expensive this month?” – now you know.