Nothing announced today that it is rolling out Nothing OS 5.0 and Android 17 updates to the Phone (3) following a beta testing period that began in August 2026. This is the first of Nothing’s phones to get the stable update.

As always, the rollout of an update this large is staged and won’t hit all Phone (3) units today. The availability will also vary by region, but you might as well start looking for it in hopes that you are in the early rounds.

To update Nothing phones, head into Settings > System > System update.

What’s new in Nothing OS 5.0 and Android 17?

We put together a huge list of changes at this post. I encourage you to take your time and read through that. You could also just keep scrolling and find a pasted version of that same list below.

Geist typeface : Nothing is introducing Geist as the new typeface for Nothing OS that they claim brings a clearer and more distinctive visual character. They are also refreshing icons, spacing, materials, and motion across several areas, bringing a big visual refresh.

: Nothing is introducing Geist as the new typeface for Nothing OS that they claim brings a clearer and more distinctive visual character. They are also refreshing icons, spacing, materials, and motion across several areas, bringing a big visual refresh. Faster and smoother : Nothing says it has improved the interactions that you repeat throughout a day to make everything feel faster. Things like app launches, scrolling, touch response, multitasking, and background app behavior are all quicker thanks to smarter system background management.

: Nothing says it has improved the interactions that you repeat throughout a day to make everything feel faster. Things like app launches, scrolling, touch response, multitasking, and background app behavior are all quicker thanks to smarter system background management. Redesigned home screen : Nothing is bringing a new theme to Nothing OS 5.0 with transparent details across widgets and Search, adding depth and layering. Icons also have subtle colors tints now (based on wallpapers), as do widgets and the 1×1 Quick Settings. This new theme is coming with the general release of OS 5.0 and is in addition to the existing Nothing OS style, not a replacement.

: Nothing is bringing a new theme to Nothing OS 5.0 with transparent details across widgets and Search, adding depth and layering. Icons also have subtle colors tints now (based on wallpapers), as do widgets and the 1×1 Quick Settings. This new theme is coming with the general release of OS 5.0 and is in addition to the existing Nothing OS style, not a replacement. Easier home screen editing : Batch editing has come to the home screen, letting you move multiple items together to different screens.

: Batch editing has come to the home screen, letting you move multiple items together to different screens. Away Time widget : This is a potentially useful new widget that tracks the periods of time that you put your phone down, showing you just how often you touch your damn phone in a day.

: This is a potentially useful new widget that tracks the periods of time that you put your phone down, showing you just how often you touch your damn phone in a day. Lock screen personalization : The lock screen is getting two new clocks called Gooey and Micrographics (above). Gooey is bold and playful, while Micrographics brings ever-changing information about your day in a compact layout. The lock screen also now offers color options from your wallpaper.

: The lock screen is getting two new clocks called Gooey and Micrographics (above). Gooey is bold and playful, while Micrographics brings ever-changing information about your day in a compact layout. The lock screen also now offers color options from your wallpaper. Redesigned settings : In settings, we’re getting new icons, corner shapes, and more consistent layouts. Information is also grouped more clearly, so you can scan and navigate throughout more easily.

: In settings, we’re getting new icons, corner shapes, and more consistent layouts. Information is also grouped more clearly, so you can scan and navigate throughout more easily. Cleaner status bar : The status bar is getting some attention with custom-design system icons and more expressive animations. Look for these changes in icons for WiFi, battery, signal, etc.

: The status bar is getting some attention with custom-design system icons and more expressive animations. Look for these changes in icons for WiFi, battery, signal, etc. Camera updates : The visual refresh continues in the camera with updated icons and controls. Nothing is also adding easier to use QR code scanning.

: The visual refresh continues in the camera with updated icons and controls. Nothing is also adding easier to use QR code scanning. Glyph app : The Glyph Interface lighting system from Nothing finally has its own dedicated app to give you easier access to controls.

: The Glyph Interface lighting system from Nothing finally has its own dedicated app to give you easier access to controls. Glyph Timer widget : Maybe even more useful, we have a Glyph Timer widget that can set Glyph Timers from a home screen.

: Maybe even more useful, we have a Glyph Timer widget that can set Glyph Timers from a home screen. Faster Bluetooth controls : Nothing redesigned Bluetooth controls to make nearby devices easier to find and let you connect or disconnect with a single tap.

: Nothing redesigned Bluetooth controls to make nearby devices easier to find and let you connect or disconnect with a single tap. Separate Notifications and Quick Settings : If you want, you can now separate the notification pulldown to dedicated panels for notifications and Quick Settings. I won’t do this, but feel free to!

: If you want, you can now separate the notification pulldown to dedicated panels for notifications and Quick Settings. I won’t do this, but feel free to! Live updates in status bar : Because this is Android 17, Nothing OS 5.0 will take advantage of Live Updates and show those ongoing notifications in the status bar.

: Because this is Android 17, Nothing OS 5.0 will take advantage of Live Updates and show those ongoing notifications in the status bar. Noto 3D Emoji : The new Noto 3D emoji are here!

: The new Noto 3D emoji are here! Expanded Dark Theme: The dark theme can now be expanded on an app-by-app basis, another Android 17 feature they are taking advantage of.

// Nothing