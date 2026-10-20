You can get a T-Mobile loyalty discount that will save you up to $20 off per month for 24 months. It’s a simple trick to make it happen.

Loyalty discounts are one of our favorite things in the wireless industry, because they can end up saving you hundreds and hundreds of dollars on your monthly bill. Since this world appears on track to only get more expensive with each passing day, we’ll take any discount we can get.

T-Mobile has a loyalty discount or retention offer that isn’t as widely known as Verizon’s, but for some, it can be as good or better. This week, many T-Mobile customers are finding up to $20 off per month loyalty discounts that are locked in for up to 24 months.

How to get T-Mobile’s loyalty discount

For years, Verizon customers have been able to use a simple transfer PIN trick that would automatically trigger a loyalty discount. Those discounts could be anywhere from $10 off per line per month for a year up to $20 off. For T-Mobile’s loyalty discount, the same trick works, although the multi-line discount may not be happening at this time.

To see if you can claim a T-Mobile loyalty discount, you will do the following within your T-Life app:

Open T-Life Tap on the Settings (gear) Tap Account Tap Permissions and Controls Tap Transfer PIN

If available to you, after completing that process, you should see a pop-up like the one below. This offer was for $20/mo off for 24 months. As T-Mobile notes, that’s $480 in savings over the two years on a wireless phone bill. That’s pretty great.

You could also attempt to call T-Mobile to see if they’ll give you a discount. While T-Life is the future at T-Mobile, they do have a customer service department that may be able to pull some strings.

In a reddit thread, others have shared their success stories. Some may not be finding the full 24 months of discounts, but they are at least seeing $20 off for 12 months or $10 off for 6 months.

Do keep in mind that the plan you are on will likely impact the value of the loyalty discount. If you are on an older legacy plan, which T-Mobile would like to get you off of, they may give you the smaller discount, like the $10 off for 6 months.

For those with a Go5G account, I’ve seen a lot of customers suggest they received $20 off for 12 months. Experience Signature customers appear to be getting the $20 off for 24 months.

Let us know how it goes.