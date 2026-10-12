In addition to the big news that is the Google Fitbit Edge this morning, Google also announced several major upgrades that are coming to Google Health, the Fitbit Air, and the Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5.

There’s actually more to dive into than you are probably expecting, so let’s just get straight to it.

Upgraded automatic workout detection

Google has brought major improvements to automatic activity detection on Fitbit Air, Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5, as well as the new Fitbit Edge. This upgrade should start rolling out later this month.

The improvements include an expansion of the number of activities your devices can detect from just 10 to more than 100. This includes strength training, swimming, and racket and team sports.

This upgraded automatic tracking will also use more contextual reasoning to give you 2x more accurate detections and cut missed workouts by more than half. As a Fitbit Air user from day 1, this is really great to hear, as it has been borderline horrible at automatic detection and often misses workouts.

Logs will start happening automatically too, as long as workouts meet your minimum duration threshold (15 minutes is the default). If you have a sustained heart rate that triggers a log, you should also get a summary sent to your mobile app within about 30 minutes.

And finally, the automatic detection will try to learn from your patterns. This could mean improvements based on you confirming or editing activities.

Health Guardian features on Fitbit Air

Google began rolling out its new suite of Health Guardian features to the Pixel Watch at the end of September and told us it would soon come to the Fitbit Air, as long as users were subscribed to Google Health Premium. That rollout will begin later this month.

Health Guardian, for those who missed the news, includes insulin resistance trends, blood pressure trends, sleep breathing quality trends, and breathing emergency detection.

New partners, like MyFitnessPal

To continue to make Google Health a robust fitness and health tracking platform, Google announced several new partnerships that will work with the app.

For MyFitnessPal users, you’ll be able to sync your nutrition (meal and nutrition logs) between MyFitnessPal and Google Health.

Google is also letting users connect cycle data with Flo Health, see glucose trends in one view with Abbott, and get lab insights with Function Health.

Metal Mesh band for Fitbit Air

Last, Google is introducing a Metal Mesh band for Fitbit Air that is made of stainless steel and comes in champagne gold or polished silver. It costs $69.99 on its own, plus you can now buy one that is paired with an Obsidian Fitbit Air for $149.99.