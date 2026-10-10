The Google TV Streamer is now well over 2 years old, if you can believe that. The streaming media box with its sleek pill-shaped design, was once the easiest recommendation in the business for someone looking to upgrade their not-that-smart smart TV.

But because we’ve reached the 2-year mark and Google handed the streamer a substantial price increase without any upgrades, there may be other options to explore before settling on Google’s box. You could also wait for a new model, which is reportedly in the works and has a handful of decent upgrades.

New Google TV Streamer: upgrades, specs, release info

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google is working on the next-generation Google TV Streamer with several key improvements.

For one, the box will remain with a similar design, but Google is going to add microphones to it and also presence sensing. This should allow you to talk to it like a Google Home unit, but the presence sensing could aid in noticing your arrival in a room to showcase something like a Google Photos screensaver.

The new Google TV Streamer will reportedly gain a faster processor too, as well as more storage than the original, which only has 32GB.

Finally, we should see a new remote that will be similar yet include a couple of new shortcut buttons. The mini remote from the original Chromecast with Google TV was clearly not everyone’s favorite. While I’m not asking for a large remote, a few extra buttons and some additional length can go a long way in in-hand feel improvement.

What will the new Google TV Streamer cost and when might it launch? The report isn’t sure. That said, we do have some history to look at.

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K launched in 2020. Google then gave us the HD version in 2022 before the Google TV Streamer hit store shelves in 2024. Google was on a 2-year TV product release cadence, but there are no signs of a new model launching before the end of 2026. I’d guess that 2027 could be the earliest we’ll see an updated Google TV Streamer.