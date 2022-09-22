New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) is Official for $29.99

The Chromecast with Google TV, the little 4K dongle that Google created to replace your aging Cast-only Chromecast, is already two years old. With its 4K capabilities, tiny form factor, and full Google TV experience, it’s a sweet little unit that is an affordable way to give your TV solid smart UI. Today, Google is expanding the brand and making it more affordable.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is official and will cost just $29.99. For comparison, remember when the original Chromecast was a bargain at $35, yet all you could do was Cast content to it?

This new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) should basically do everything that the 4K version does (our review), but it streams content in 1080p HDR. It has the same form factor that can be tucked behind your TV, uses the same little remote with dedicated Google Assistant button (and TV power), and can stream all the apps, including HBO, Netflix, Disney+, etc.

For now, this new Chromecast unit comes in Snow (white) and is available right now.

$30!

