The first product to come out of Google’s “Launch Night In” event is Chromecast with Google TV, a new “Chromecast” device that’s powered Google TV (Android TV?).

It’s the device we know, thanks to countless leaks in recent weeks leading up to today. The device looks about like the size of a Chromecast, only it has a full TV UI with companion remote. The remote features full controls, Google Assistant integration, Netflix and YouTube shortcuts, and volume controls, as well as support for controlling your TV speakers, like a soundbar.

Since it’s a Chromecast, you can Cast content to it, but you’ll likely just use the Google TV UI, which Google says lets you easily find what you want to watch across all of your streaming apps. You’ll do so in 4K HDR at 60fps, plus you can view your Google Photos libraries, control music from Nest speakers, and more.

The Chromecast with Google TV launches in the US today for $49.99 and comes in Snow, Sky, and Sunrise.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV