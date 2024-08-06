Google TV Streamer Official at $99 as the TV Upgrade You Need

The Google TV Streamer is all sorts of official this morning as the next-gen streaming device from Google that will act as the needed upgrade from the Chromecast with Google TV. It’s bigger, more powerful, has a new form factor, and yes, is more expensive. For those bought-in to the Google ecosystem, this will probably be a device to get.

What is Google TV Streamer: Priced at $99.99, the price is double that of Google’s dongle options, but it has upgrades everywhere. Google says it presents a “giant leap in performance,” thanks to a new and “improved” processor (22% faster CPU), 32GB storage, and double the RAM (4GB). You should see faster app load times and smoother navigation as you move about it. Anything has to be better than the Chromecast with Google TV, right?

Resolution drops in at 4K HDR and 60fps with a USB-C port for power, HDMI 2.1 for your TV connection, and an ethernet port for those with that kind of network setup. You’ll also find Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos support, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. 802.11ac is onboard too, as is Bluetooth 5.1 and Google Cast.

Unlike the old Chromecast devices, this thing is meant to sit on a TV stand or shelf and be seen. You could try to mount it on a wall to hide it, but it’s not as small as those old devices that used to tuck nicely behind your big screen.

Google TV and AI: This is 2024 and Google is launching a hardware product, so you know AI ties-in somewhere. Google is using Google AI to help curate content suggestions from all of your subscriptions in Google TV. They should show up “conveniently in one place” within the UI. Google is also using Gemini to give you summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content.

Using other AI powers, Google create screensavers using generate AI that can display on your TV, turning it into a bit of an art machine. You can also use your Google Photos as a screensaver too.

A Google Home hub: The Google TV Streamer supports Matter connectivity and has a Thread router, so it can act as your home hub. You can easily connect supported smart home devices to it, plus it has a new Google Home panel built into the UI to let you control your smart home from Google TV. You’ll find lighting controls, camera feeds, climate devices, automation shortcuts, and everything else from Google Home in this panel. It looks like this.

New Google TV remote: There’s a new remote with the Google TV Streamer that has apparently be redesigned based on your feedback. It sports improved ergonomics, which probably just means that it’s larger and easier to handle. It has a textured back (less slippery), programmable button, and volume controls on the face of the remote instead of the side. It looks similar, yet much improved.

In the US, the Google TV Streamer comes in Porcelain or Hazel (Google Store exclusive) and is available for pre-order today at $99.99. Devices are expected to arrive around September 24.

Pre-order Link: Google TV Streamer