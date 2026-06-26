The big deal week has almost come to a close, yet we still find last minute discounts that you should consider. The Google TV Streamer, for example, has been further discounted as the week ends to $71. That’s close to a 30% discount.

You know this device, right? This is Google’s 4K Google TV box with a remote you won’t hate, ethernet port, Cast capabilities, and access to all of your favorite TV apps. It’s a sweet little box that can be mounted or tucked easily under a TV.

Amazon currently has both the Haze and Porcelain colors at this discount with super quick shipping. You could order this little boxy beast and have it by tomorrow in most locations.

We first took a look at the Google TV Streamer when it launched in 2024 and our thoughts haven’t changed. For the price, this box was well worth the $99 you needed to spend. However, discounts like this make it an easy buy if your not-so-smart TVs need more smarts.

Amazon Deal Link