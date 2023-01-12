Spotted in code within the latest Google Home app, code for a new Chromecast with Google TV has been spotted. Insert that eyeball emoji here.

At this time, nothing is known about it. Could it be a more high-end offering with added storage to make up for the initial offering that was the original Chromecast with Google TV? Maybe a replacement for the existing HD model? There really aren’t any specifics to note and for that we apologize, but at the end of the day, new hardware from Google is never a bad thing.

Most importantly, it was confirmed via the code that it is indeed hardware that runs Google TV. That makes it such a more usable device than what simple Chromecast dongles used to be. With Google TV onboard, you can plug it in, access your favorite apps via a great UI, and binge everything on HBO Max before you cancel your subscription due to the $1 price increase.

Google I/O is only a few months away. Maybe we’ll learn more then?

// 9to5Google