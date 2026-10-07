The new month brings new updates for Samsung’s top phones, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This is the new October Android patch too, so while not a major update, it is the newest.

Since the Fold 8 series started out by running Android 17 and One UI 9, they haven’t had the big One UI 9 update in recent weeks, like so many other Samsung phones. Instead, these are on the maintenance plan until the next major software update rolls out. That could be One UI 9.5.

For this Samsung October update, we’re looking at software that “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” No other changes are listed. Below are the new build numbers.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 : F971USQS3AZIL

: F971USQS3AZIL Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: F976USQS3AZIL

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.