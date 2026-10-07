Google is detailing a major update, labeled as software release_6.144, for both the Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds 2a. In total, there are five new features for the Pro model, while the 2a model gets 4 new features.

Google details Dynamic ANC for Buds Pro 2, which will automatically adjust audio or ANC based on a fit on the ear seal, as well as Enhanced Live Translate for both earbuds which provides instant, hands-free translations via the Google Translate app with a touch.

Google also lists Gemini Voice Commands for controlling things like adjusting ANC, earbud EQ, and touch settings, plus a new Auto-Pause While Sleeping feature that, when connected to your Pixel Watch, will pause playback and touch gestures when your watch detects that you’ve fallen asleep.

See below for the full list of what’s new.

Feature Description PB2P PB2a Notes Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation Automatically adjusts audio or ANC based on ear seal fit ✅ ❌ Exclusive to Pixel Buds Pro 2 Enhanced Live Translate Instant, hands-free translation via Google Translate app with a touch ✅ ✅ — Gemini Voice Commands Adjust ANC, EQ, and touch settings using your voice ✅ ✅ Requires Gemini Tap to Mute Mute and unmute microphone directly from earbuds during calls ✅ ✅ Pixel phones only Auto-Pause While Sleeping Pauses media, disables touch gestures, and silences notifications when you fall asleep ✅ ✅ Requires Pixel Watch (sleep sensing)

This update is now rolling out to Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds 2a earbuds this week.

// Google