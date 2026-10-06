Samsung’s current foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, are without a doubt the best in Android that can be purchased today in the US. These foldables are on another level in terms of design, hardware, and software, and are easily the two we’d recommend for most people looking for a device that folds in half.

Because Amazon is running another big week of discounts, you’ll find the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (review) and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (review) with steep, steep price cuts. We’re talking up to $400 off, which brings these to well under their original $2,000+ price points.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is that full $400 off with a new starting price of $1,699. The smaller, iPhone Duo-like Galaxy Z Fold 8 is $350 off, giving it a new starting price of $1,549.

All colors and storage options are discounted too, so you’ll find Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Violet Shadow, as well as 256GB or 512GB storage choices.

AMAZON DEAL LINKS:

GALAXY Z FOLD 8 | GALAXY Z FOLD 8 ULTRA